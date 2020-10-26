Experts On News: Cyber Attack On Nando’s Customers

Dot Your Expert Comments
Nando’s customers say they’ve been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after falling victim to a cyber-attack. Fans of the popular restaurant chain say their accounts – including usernames and passwords – have been compromised and used to place incredibly high orders. Single mum-of-three Sandy Warden said her daughter, Mia, lost £114.50 after her account was accessed by criminals. The 18-year-old from Hertfordshire said she used her bank details a week before to place an order online via a QR code in her local branch. Mia was at home on September 21 when she received an email from Nando’s claiming she’d placed an order. “It said she’d placed a huge order at the Kensington High Street branch,” Sandy told Mirror Money.

More information: https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/i-lost-114-nandos-admits-22894076

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Brian Higgins, Security Specialist,  Comparitech.com
October 26, 2020
This type of fraud is becoming far more common during the various stages of lockdown across the country.
This type of fraud is becoming far more common during the various stages of lockdown across the country. As it is mostly mandatory to check in to venues etc. for Track and Trace purposes, the majority have implemented in-house online ordering platforms in tandem to avoid as much live contact time as possible with their customers. The security of these platforms is always going to be questionable a ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
October 26, 2020
By using a password manager, users can conveniently ensure that they won't be reusing passwords.
The Nando's "breach" appears to be a case of customers reusing passwords on multiple sites. The bad actors grab a victim's login and password from another data breach, and then try the login info on other websites until they have a winner. I cannot stress enough the need for online users to avoid using the same password on multiple websites. Sure, it's tough to remember a thousand passwords, but ....
[Read More >>]

