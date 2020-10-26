Experts On News: Cyber Attack On Nando’s Customers

Nando’s customers say they’ve been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after falling victim to a cyber-attack. Fans of the popular restaurant chain say their accounts – including usernames and passwords – have been compromised and used to place incredibly high orders. Single mum-of-three Sandy Warden said her daughter, Mia, lost £114.50 after her account was accessed by criminals. The 18-year-old from Hertfordshire said she used her bank details a week before to place an order online via a QR code in her local branch. Mia was at home on September 21 when she received an email from Nando’s claiming she’d placed an order. “It said she’d placed a huge order at the Kensington High Street branch,” Sandy told Mirror Money.

