Experts On New Banking Trojan Tricks Users To Retype Passwords Only For Them To Be Stolen

A trojan malware campaign is targeting online banking users around the world with the aim of stealing credit card information, finances and other personal details. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet, the Metamorfo banking trojan has targeted users of over 20 online banks in countries around the world including the US, Canada, Peru, Chile, Spain, Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico. It marks an escalation in the attacks, which last month appeared to be restricted to compromising banks in Brazil but have now spread to other targets.

 

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Justin Fox, Director of DevOps Engineering ,  NuData Security
February 07, 2020
While banks are employing various technologies to identify the true customer online.
Banks and consumers are under continuous attacks by cybercriminals that will try to find any crack in defences to track and step in the middle between consumers and banks. While banks are employing various technologies to identify the true customer online, they just can't protect them when hackers target consumers. Experts advise never to click on an attachment sent to you, but time and again cy
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 07, 2020
Therefore, the best chance lies in preventing users being infected in the first place.
This is a particularly sly method by which the trojan captures passwords when users enter them. Something that won't raise suspicions of most people infected. Coupled with the fact that it uses anti virus evasion techniques makes it even more likely to succeed. Therefore, the best chance lies in preventing users being infected in the first place. As this, like much malware, arrives via a phishi
[Read More >>]

