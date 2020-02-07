Experts On New Banking Trojan Tricks Users To Retype Passwords Only For Them To Be Stolen

A trojan malware campaign is targeting online banking users around the world with the aim of stealing credit card information, finances and other personal details. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet, the Metamorfo banking trojan has targeted users of over 20 online banks in countries around the world including the US, Canada, Peru, Chile, Spain, Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico. It marks an escalation in the attacks, which last month appeared to be restricted to compromising banks in Brazil but have now spread to other targets.