Experts On MGM Hotel Breach

MGM Resorts 2019 data breach is much larger than initially reported of 10.6 million guests. It is believed to have impacted more than 142 million hotel guests. The hacker is selling the information on the dark web for a price of just over $2,900.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
July 15, 2020
MGM Hotel guests should be on the lookout for targeted scams and phishing messages from fraudsters posing as MGM or a related company. These attacks might come via phone or email and might include information such as your name and address in order to make them more personalised and convincing. Never click on links in unsolicited emails, check the spelling of the sender's email domain, and be sure ....MGM Hotel guests should be on the lookout for targeted scams and phishing messages from fraudsters posing as MGM or a related company. These attacks might come via phone or email and might include information such as your name and address in order to make them more personalised and convincing. Never click on links in unsolicited emails, check the spelling of the sender's email domain, and be sure to verify the sender before responding using the contact information found through a Google search.
Matt Keil, Director of Product Marketing, Cequence Security
July 15, 2020
It's not uncommon to see attacks increase across a range of industries due to the discouraged and poor security practice of re-using passwords. This means that MGM, and many other organizations, will be the victims of increased account takeover activity as a result of the Data Viper credentials theft. Interestingly, Data Viper, a purported security company, lost its database as a result of poor A ....It's not uncommon to see attacks increase across a range of industries due to the discouraged and poor security practice of re-using passwords. This means that MGM, and many other organizations, will be the victims of increased account takeover activity as a result of the Data Viper credentials theft. Interestingly, Data Viper, a purported security company, lost its database as a result of poor API secure coding practices – the developer left their credentials exposed in an API usage document. The scope of the breach and the technique used, highlight two areas of weak security practices. The first weakness is the fact that many of the databases collected by Data Viper were the result of poor cloud-based implementations – they had little or no access control and authentication configured, or the API keys were left exposed – so the data was freely accessible to anyone on the web. The second weakness is the developer error of leaving API credentials exposed, an all too common error made by many organizations that are moving (rapidly) to an API-based development methodology.
Chris DeRamus , VP of Technology Cloud Security Practice, Rapid7
July 15, 2020
It’s not surprising the MGM Resorts data breach is more extensive than originally thought. Hotels collect highly sensitive information from their guests, including names, phone numbers, home and email addresses, and more. As such, cyberattacks aimed at hospitality organizations are on the rise and MGM is not the first and won't be the last. In recent years, we’ve seen multiple hotel giants, su ....It’s not surprising the MGM Resorts data breach is more extensive than originally thought. Hotels collect highly sensitive information from their guests, including names, phone numbers, home and email addresses, and more. As such, cyberattacks aimed at hospitality organizations are on the rise and MGM is not the first and won't be the last. In recent years, we’ve seen multiple hotel giants, such as Choice Hotels and Marriott’s Starwood Hotels, suffer from costly data breaches. To protect sensitive personally identifiable information, companies need to invest in people, processes, and tools to ensure that they are able to keep data secure. Enterprises must implement a continuous and automated cloud security strategy to detect and remediate threats, such as misconfigurations and compliance violations, in real-time. This allows companies like MGM Resorts to either automate the remediation of those vulnerabilities or alert the appropriate personnel of the issue in real-time before customer privacy is compromised.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
July 15, 2020
Cybercriminals can do a lot of damage with a large list simply containing names and emails so if this is genuine, it could cause people’s identities to be targeted. MGM has made users aware but the latest figure of victims is far bigger than the original total under fire. I would recommend anybody who has ever handed over personal data to MGM to be extremely cautious when opening emails suggesti ....Cybercriminals can do a lot of damage with a large list simply containing names and emails so if this is genuine, it could cause people’s identities to be targeted. MGM has made users aware but the latest figure of victims is far bigger than the original total under fire. I would recommend anybody who has ever handed over personal data to MGM to be extremely cautious when opening emails suggesting they are from MGM or partners. Phishing emails that request any further data can be used in conjunction with stolen data from the breach and could be used in a future attack or identity theft. It is now vital that all affected customers are extra vigilant whenever they receive unsolicited emails or emails that appear to be from MGM as these could easily be fake emails with links to a well crafted cloned website. It would have been quite a feat to have not had at least one of your passwords stolen or some of your data compromised in a breach in the last decade so it is widely advised to have separate passwords for each account and only ever hand over limited mandatory information when requested.
