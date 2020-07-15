Experts On MGM Hotel Breach

MGM Resorts 2019 data breach is much larger than initially reported of 10.6 million guests. It is believed to have impacted more than 142 million hotel guests. The hacker is selling the information on the dark web for a price of just over $2,900.

MGM Resorts has said that the set of data obtained through breach includes contact information like names, postal addresses, and email addresses guests.https://t.co/3GKFvTojDG — FinancialXpress (@FinancialXpress) July 14, 2020