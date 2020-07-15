Experts On MGM Hotel Breach

MGM Resorts 2019 data breach is much larger than initially reported of 10.6 million guests. It is believed to have impacted more than 142 million hotel guests. The hacker is selling the information on the dark web for a price of just over $2,900.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
July 15, 2020
Be very skeptical when someone uses your information to appear to be a legitimate organisation.
The scope of the MGM Grand data breach appears to be much wider than originally thought. However, the details are murky. Is the information for sale really legitimate? Was the information pulled from MGM Grand or from a leak monitoring system? We might never know the real story. What is crystal clear, however, is the importance of properly handling sensitive information, both for consumers and f ....
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
July 15, 2020
Never click on links in unsolicited emails, check the spelling of the sender's email domain, and be sure to verify the sender before responding.
MGM Hotel guests should be on the lookout for targeted scams and phishing messages from fraudsters posing as MGM or a related company. These attacks might come via phone or email and might include information such as your name and address in order to make them more personalised and convincing. Never click on links in unsolicited emails, check the spelling of the sender's email domain, and be sure ....
[Read More >>]
Matt Keil, Director of Product Marketing,  Cequence Security
July 15, 2020
The scope of the breach and the technique used, highlight two areas of weak security practices.
It's not uncommon to see attacks increase across a range of industries due to the discouraged and poor security practice of re-using passwords. This means that MGM, and many other organizations, will be the victims of increased account takeover activity as a result of the Data Viper credentials theft. Interestingly, Data Viper, a purported security company, lost its database as a result of poor A ....
[Read More >>]
Chris DeRamus , VP of Technology Cloud Security Practice,  Rapid7
July 15, 2020
Cyberattacks aimed at hospitality organizations are on the rise and MGM is not the first and won't be the last.
It’s not surprising the MGM Resorts data breach is more extensive than originally thought. Hotels collect highly sensitive information from their guests, including names, phone numbers, home and email addresses, and more. As such, cyberattacks aimed at hospitality organizations are on the rise and MGM is not the first and won't be the last. In recent years, we’ve seen multiple hotel giants, su ....
[Read More >>]
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
July 15, 2020
MGM has made users aware but the latest figure of victims is far bigger than the original total under fire.
Cybercriminals can do a lot of damage with a large list simply containing names and emails so if this is genuine, it could cause people’s identities to be targeted. MGM has made users aware but the latest figure of victims is far bigger than the original total under fire. I would recommend anybody who has ever handed over personal data to MGM to be extremely cautious when opening emails suggesti ....
[Read More >>]

