Experts On Manchester United Hit By ‘Sophisticated’ Cyber Attack

The Manchester United have been hit by a cyber-attack on their systems but it is not yet cleared if there is any breach of personal data for fans or customer. The club has informed the attack but added that forensic tracing is being carried out in an attempt to establish further detail about the attack.

— E Hacking News (@EHackerNews) November 22, 2020

