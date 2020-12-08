Experts On Major Security Flaw Found In Android TV – Consumers Be Warned

It has been reported that security experts have found a backdoor security flaw within TCL’s Android T.V.’s. A publication called Digital Information World says the flaw could allow an intruder to collect information from the file system, delete files, or rewrite files without a password.

“It would allow hackers to essentially upload new software to the T.V. which could make it potentially do anything that any computerized device connected to your network could do,” FOX19 NOW’s tech expert Dave Hatter said.

In a statement released by TCL , it states the following:

“TCL was recently notified by an independent security researcher of two vulnerabilities in Android T.V. models. Once TCL received notification, the company quickly took steps to investigate, thoroughly test, develop patches, and implement a plan to send updates to resolve the matter. Updating devices and applications to enhance security is a regular occurrence in the technology industry, and these updates should be distributed to all affected Android T.V. models in the coming days.

TCL takes privacy and security very seriously, and particularly appreciates the vital role that independent researchers play in the technology ecosystem. We wish to thank the security researchers for bringing this matter to our attention as we work to advance the user experience. We are committed to bringing consumers secure and robust products, and we’re confident that we’re putting in place effective solutions for these devices.”

