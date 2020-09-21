Experts On Major Activision Hack Reportedly Compromises Over 500k CoD Accounts

Over 500,000 Activision accounts have reportedly been hacked in a new Activision data breach on September 20, leaving Call of Duty players in limbo. All Call of Duty players should be on notice after a major Activision hack has left millions of accounts in limbo. As of the time of publishing, over 500,000 Activision accounts have reportedly been hacked, with log-ins being leaked publicly. Hackers are then changing the account details, making it so the original owners can’t recover them. The breach was first reported by ‘oRemyy’ on Twitter. This was then confirmed by other content creators, like TheGamingRevolution, Prototype Warehouse, and Okami.

