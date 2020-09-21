Experts On Major Activision Hack Reportedly Compromises Over 500k CoD Accounts

171 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Over 500,000 Activision accounts have reportedly been hacked in a new Activision data breach on September 20, leaving Call of Duty players in limbo. All Call of Duty players should be on notice after a major Activision hack has left millions of accounts in limbo. As of the time of publishing, over 500,000 Activision accounts have reportedly been hacked, with log-ins being leaked publicly. Hackers are then changing the account details, making it so the original owners can’t recover them. The breach was first reported by ‘oRemyy’ on Twitter. This was then confirmed by other content creators, like TheGamingRevolution, Prototype Warehouse, and Okami.

More information: https://www.dexerto.com/call-of-duty/major-activision-hack-reportedly-compromises-over-500k-cod-accounts-1422141

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Martin Jartelius, CSO ,  Outpost24
September 21, 2020
Still shy of the 77 million accounts exposed on the Playstation Network breach, this is a substantial breach.
Still shy of the 77 million accounts exposed on the Playstation Network breach, this is a substantial breach. In parts the cleanup will be a large undertaking for Activision, we can only hope backups allow restoring original contact data, resetting access and managing the users who still cannot regain access which should be a smaller group. But also for anyone reusing information for the accounts ....
[Read More >>]
David Kennefick, Product Architect,  edgescan
September 21, 2020
Much like all supposed breaches, you should be cautious and change any associated passwords.
While reports of a database leak are unconfirmed, it might be worth to go and change your Activision passwords just in case. In general, it is best practice to enable MFA where possible, especially on accounts where there is valuable information available. This option doesn’t seem to be available on Activision.com, and there are also a few questionable password policies including limits of 20 c ....
[Read More >>]
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
September 21, 2020
Strong authentication is a requirement to implement strong access control to make it harder for cybercriminals to access accounts.
This just goes to show the importance of multi-factor authentication. Strong authentication is a requirement to implement strong access control to make it harder for cybercriminals to access accounts. It is also a reminder that users should be setting strong and unique passwords, employing a password manager if necessary to avoid reusing passwords across accounts. Affected individuals need to be ....
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
September 21, 2020
People should always take care to not reuse passwords and secure their accounts with 2FA wherever it is made available.
Any account that is created online, even if it has no direct monetary value, or seems trivial, has some value to criminals. Therefore, criminals are always looking for ways to compromise accounts and use them for nefarious purposes. Many games require accounts to be created to play online. For many players, this is a trivial affair and not much thought is given to security. However, this is prec ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article