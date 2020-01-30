Experts On Ledger Warns Over New YouTube Phishing Streams

Hardware wallet creator Ledger has issued a warning to clients to be vigilant of Youtube accounts designed as phishing scams.

According to a tweet published Jan. 27, Ledger claimed to be facing phishing attacks by way of hacked YouTube accounts. The company reiterated that they are not affiliated with the series of video streams and have reported the malicious accounts to YouTube.

The majority of these phishing scams are centred around obtaining a user’s 24-word recovery seed for their Ledger wallet.

Hackers have been hijacking YouTube accounts to run cryptocurrency scams in an attempt to trick users. In one reported case, a hacker managed to steal over $15,000 worth of XRP pretending to be Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security, EMEA,  OneLogin
January 30, 2020
People don't think accounts like YouTube can be risky.
People don't think accounts like YouTube can be risky but they are gateway to others and/or your device via malware download as a result of clicking on the phishing link. As phishing attacks become increasingly common, and increasingly sophisticated — often tailored to a targeted team with an organisation — companies and consumers cannot rely on defending against 100% of attacks. Applying Mult ....
