Experts On Ledger Warns Over New YouTube Phishing Streams

Hardware wallet creator Ledger has issued a warning to clients to be vigilant of Youtube accounts designed as phishing scams.

According to a tweet published Jan. 27, Ledger claimed to be facing phishing attacks by way of hacked YouTube accounts. The company reiterated that they are not affiliated with the series of video streams and have reported the malicious accounts to YouTube.

The majority of these phishing scams are centred around obtaining a user’s 24-word recovery seed for their Ledger wallet.

Hackers have been hijacking YouTube accounts to run cryptocurrency scams in an attempt to trick users. In one reported case, a hacker managed to steal over $15,000 worth of XRP pretending to be Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.