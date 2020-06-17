Experts On ‘Lamphone’ Hack Uses Lightbulb Vibrations To Eavesdrop On Homes

A new hack allowed researchers to discern sound — including “Let it Be” by the Beatles, and audio from a Donald Trump speech — from lightbulb vibrations. Researchers have discovered a novel way to spy on conversations that are happening in houses from almost a hundred feet away. The hack stems simply from a lightbulb hanging in the home. The hack, dubbed “lamphone,” is performed by analyzing the tiny vibrations of a hanging lightbulb, which are caused by nearby sounds. All an attacker would need is a laptop, as well as a telescope and an electro-optical sensor (altogether costing less than $1,000). They would also need to set up near the window of a room that contains the hanging lightbulb.