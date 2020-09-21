Experts On Iranian Hackers Can Now Beat Encrypted Apps

188 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Iranian hackers, most likely employees or affiliates of the government, have been running a vast cyberespionage operation equipped with surveillance tools that can outsmart encrypted messaging systems — a capability Iran was not previously known to possess, according to two digital security reports released Friday. The operation not only targets domestic dissidents, religious and ethnic minorities and antigovernment activists abroad, but can also be used to spy on the general public inside Iran, said the reports by Check Point Software Technologies, a cybersecurity technology firm, and the Miaan Group, a human rights organization that focuses on digital security in the Middle East.

More information: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/18/world/middleeast/iran-hacking-encryption.html?auth=login-email&login=ema

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
September 21, 2020
Unfortunately, app developers and services cannot prevent bad actors from cloning apps to steal information such as 2FA codes.
While the hackers were apparently able to infect devices with malware to steal two-factor authentication (2FA) codes received by text, from what I can tell, they weren't able to decrypt messages in Telegram and WhatsApp. Unfortunately, app developers and services cannot prevent bad actors from cloning apps to steal information such as 2FA codes. ....
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
September 21, 2020
The attacks described in Check Point's report are both sophisticated and multi-faceted.
The attacks described in Check Point's report are both sophisticated and multi-faceted. Security and privacy experts, including myself, have recommended WhatsApp and Telegram to people who want to protect their communications. But these apps can do little to prevent users from installing malware or falling for phishing schemes that compromise their devices in other ways. Additionally, features th ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article