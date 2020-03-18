Experts On Intel Processors Vulnerable To Newly Discovered “Snoop” Threat

Intel processors are vulnerable to a new attack that can leak data from the CPU’s internal memory — also known as the cache.

The attack, described as “Snoop-assisted L1 Data Sampling,” or just “Snoop” (CVE-2020-0550), has been discovered by Pawel Wieczorkiewicz, a software engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS). At the technical level, the new Snoop attack takes advantage of CPU mechanisms like multiple cache levels, cache coherence, and bus snooping.

A list of Intel processors, which includes Intel series like Core and Xeon CPUs,that are vulnerable to Snoop attacks is available here.