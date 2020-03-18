Experts On Intel Processors Vulnerable To Newly Discovered “Snoop” Threat

Intel processors are vulnerable to a new attack that can leak data from the CPU’s internal memory — also known as the cache.

The attack, described as “Snoop-assisted L1 Data Sampling,” or just “Snoop” (CVE-2020-0550), has been discovered by Pawel Wieczorkiewicz, a software engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS). At the technical level, the new Snoop attack takes advantage of CPU mechanisms like multiple cache levels, cache coherence, and bus snooping.

A list of Intel processors, which includes Intel series like Core and Xeon CPUs,that are vulnerable to Snoop attacks is available here.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Marco Essomba, Founder,  iCyber-Security
March 18, 2020
Intel has released a number of guidelines and patches for operating system vendors and equipment manufacturers.
Intel microprocessors use very high speed hardware cache to store various data types and parameters for command execution. The Snoop attack is yet again another flaw from Intel that could allow a skilled attacker to steal sensitive information from the cache, including encryption keys, passwords and other secret data. Intel has released a number of guidelines and patches for operating system vendo ....
