Experts On Hundreds Of Mega-corp Websites Hijacked

As reported by The Register, more than 240 website subdomains belonging to organizations large and small, including household names, were hijacked to redirect netizens to malware, X-rated material, online gambling, and other unexpected content.

These big names are said to include Chevron, the Red Cross, UNESCO, 3M, Getty Images, Hawaiian Airlines, Arm, Warner Brothers, Honeywell, Autodesk, Toshiba, Xerox, the NHS, Siemens, Volvo, Clear Channel, Total, and more. And it’s all due to the way they were hosted in Microsoft’s Azure cloud.