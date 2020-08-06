Experts On Google said it took down ten influence operation campaigns in Q2 2020 By Security Experts August 6, 2020 289 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email Google’s Threat Analysis Group has published its bulletin outlining the coordinated influence operation campaigns that were terminated on its platform in Q2 2020. EXPERTS COMMENTS Chad Anderson, Research Engineer , DomainTools August 06, 2020 The existence of this division within Google should not be enough to make us all feel shielded from disinformation campaigns. Google’s TAG bulletin is a welcome initiative, and the work of the Threat Analysis Group is likely to become even more crucial as the presidential elections approach. The existence of this division within Google, however, should not be enough to make us all feel shielded from disinformation campaigns. It is important for the general public to continue to demand proactive efforts and transparency ....[Read More >>]Google’s TAG bulletin is a welcome initiative, and the work of the Threat Analysis Group is likely to become even more crucial as the presidential elections approach. The existence of this division within Google, however, should not be enough to make us all feel shielded from disinformation campaigns. It is important for the general public to continue to demand proactive efforts and transparency on the part of the platforms that have essentially become the gatekeepers of news and information, and for independent security researchers to continue with their efforts to identify and take down coordinated influence operation campaigns. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
