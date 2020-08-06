Experts On Google said it took down ten influence operation campaigns in Q2 2020

Google’s Threat Analysis Group has published its bulletin outlining the coordinated influence operation campaigns that were terminated on its platform in Q2 2020.

Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
August 06, 2020
The existence of this division within Google should not be enough to make us all feel shielded from disinformation campaigns.
Google’s TAG bulletin is a welcome initiative, and the work of the Threat Analysis Group is likely to become even more crucial as the presidential elections approach. The existence of this division within Google, however, should not be enough to make us all feel shielded from disinformation campaigns. It is important for the general public to continue to demand proactive efforts and transparency ....
