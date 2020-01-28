Experts On Gedia Automotive Group Hit By Massive Cyber Attack That Shuts Down IT Operations

202 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that Gedia Automotive Group has been the victim of a cyber-attack by a gang using ransomware known as Sodinokibi. The German automotive parts maker, which is based in Attendorn, supplies lightweight chassis parts to carmakers across the world from locations including Spain, Poland, Hungary, China and the US. In an initial statement the company said that following the attack it had immediately shut down its systems to prevent a complete breakdown of IT infrastructure.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Peter Draper, Technical Director, EMEA,  Gurucul
January 28, 2020
Utilise good endpoint protection
Companies can protect themselves better following some basic, standard tactics 1) Ensure good and regular backups are available to be able to recover quickly. 2) Utilise good endpoint protection 3) User awareness of phishing attacks and how to identify them 4) Ensure as much visibility of their infrastructure and users behaviour as possible to allow issues to be identified. ....
[Read More >>]
Stuart Sharp, VP of Solution Engineering,  OneLogin
January 28, 2020
Companies cannot rely on defending against 100% of attacks.
As phishing attacks become increasingly common, and increasingly sophisticated — often tailored to a targeted team within an organisation — companies cannot rely on defending against 100% of attacks. The best defence against ransomware is a robust Business Continuity Plan which includes regular backups, version control and thorough testing of disaster recovery procedures. Companies that levera ....
[Read More >>]
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
January 28, 2020
Preparation means building a dialog with the business and very specifically reducing vulnerability.
In an ideal world, we wouldn't pay ransoms. Ever. Funding the dark side, and losing money hurts our corporations and the general public. However, some companies and institutions have no option in the world of ransomware. If operations are down long enough, businesses can be ruined; and for some organizations like hospitals or parts of critical infrastructure literal lives could be lost. How much i ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article