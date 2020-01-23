Experts On Findings: Researchers Create OT Honeypot, Attract Exploits And Fraud

It has been reported that researchers at Trend Mirco built a honeypot that mimicked the environment of a real factory. The fake factory featured some common cybersecurity vulnerabilities to make it appealing for hackers to discover and target. Trend Micro launched the honeypot in May last year, purposefully setting it up with weaknesses like Virtual Network Computing (VNC) without control access, unsecured outward-facing remote desktop ports, and using the same password for workstations across the network. To further entice potential hackers towards the exposed online systems, researchers ‘leaked’ information about vulnerabilities in the systems. And it wasn’t long before cyber criminals were attracted towards the MeTech honeypot and attempting to infiltrate it.