Experts On Finastra Security Breach News

Brian Krebs is reporting that a security breach has disrupted operations at London-based fintech firm Finastra, which provides services to most of the world’s top 50 banks. Finastra has over 9,000 customers across 130 countries; sources at two different U.S. financial institutions forwarded a notice they received from Finastra saying the outage was expected to disrupt certain services, particularly for clients in North America.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Colin Bastable, CEO , Lucy Security
March 23, 2020
Outsourcing and the use of contractors multiplies the risk.
Organized crime rings, malignant state actors and opportunistic fraudsters adore crises, and this one offers them perfect cover. We've seen a massive surge in cyber attacks in March. Disrupted work patterns and distracted staff create ideal conditions for ransomware and BEC/CEO fraud attacks, as well as targeted, socially-engineered attacks. Golden Key Holders -- those people who have access to ....Organized crime rings, malignant state actors and opportunistic fraudsters adore crises, and this one offers them perfect cover. We've seen a massive surge in cyber attacks in March. Disrupted work patterns and distracted staff create ideal conditions for ransomware and BEC/CEO fraud attacks, as well as targeted, socially-engineered attacks. Golden Key Holders -- those people who have access to a lot of information and “hold the keys” to files, systems, records, bank accounts, etc. are especially vulnerable right now. Many are working at home without their normal support systems, and are vulnerable to indirect attack through spoofed emails delivered to work colleagues and associates. If a hacker gets control of their email and system passwords, they can do a lot of damage. Socially engineered attacks might start with a LinkedIn search to find such people, then a Facebook search, then make contact and drop a file in a spear-phishing attack. Outsourcing and the use of contractors multiplies the risk: we have global disruption, and many fintech companies have outsourced their operations to third parties who themselves are challenged by staff dislocation.
