Experts On FBI Warns Re Potential DDoS Attack On State Voter Registration Website

In response to the FBI’s warning of possible  Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on a state-level voter registration and information site in a Private Industry Notification (PIN), security experts commented below.
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 06, 2020
Finally, the servers can be configured to force the DNS requests to prove they are not spoofed.
Denial of Service (DoS) attacks still remain a popular attack vector for criminals against organizations to remove the availability of their internet access and thus preventing people the ability to access their website. Since UDP is a connectionless protocol, it can easily be spoofed, which makes it an easy attack vector against the websites. The FBI recommendations in the Private Industry Notifi
[Read More >>]
Jason Kent, Hacker in Residence,  Cequence Security
February 06, 2020
Attacks like these are often single requests in nature and run on robust infrastructure.
Having watched how infrastructure like the Bullet Proof Proxies has grown over the last year we have seen these types of networks and the BOTs that run on them, perform all manner of strange activities. The concept behind a denial of service is a resource starvation of some kind. When you can distribute the resource load to hundreds or thousands of devices making 1 or 2 requests, the load is bar
[Read More >>]

