Experts On FBI Warns Re Potential DDoS Attack On State Voter Registration Website

In response to the FBI’s warning of possible Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on a state-level voter registration and information site in a Private Industry Notification (PIN), security experts commented below.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jason Kent, Hacker in Residence, Cequence Security
February 06, 2020
Attacks like these are often single requests in nature and run on robust infrastructure.
Having watched how infrastructure like the Bullet Proof Proxies has grown over the last year we have seen these types of networks and the BOTs that run on them, perform all manner of strange activities. The concept behind a denial of service is a resource starvation of some kind. When you can distribute the resource load to hundreds or thousands of devices making 1 or 2 requests, the load is bar ....Having watched how infrastructure like the Bullet Proof Proxies has grown over the last year we have seen these types of networks and the BOTs that run on them, perform all manner of strange activities. The concept behind a denial of service is a resource starvation of some kind. When you can distribute the resource load to hundreds or thousands of devices making 1 or 2 requests, the load is barely noticed from the attacker and can completely disable the victim. Attacks like these are often single requests in nature and run on robust infrastructure. I would expect that this type of attack is going to increase over time as the political scene ramps up over this coming year. I think the most important thing to understand is why the attack is happening. Political motivation is a generalization, is someone trying to destabilize or prevent our political system from working? Who benefits from this? I would really like to follow the money and see what the actual motivation is.
