Experts On Data Breach At Indian Airline SpiceJet Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

It has been reported that SpiceJet, one of India’s largest privately owned airlines, has acknowledged a data breach involving the details of over a million of its passengers. The database included a rolling month’s worth of flight information and details of each commuter, they said, adding that they believe that the database was easily accessible for anyone who knew where to look.

