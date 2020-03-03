Experts On Credit Score Builder Loqbox Hit By Data Breach

According to MoneySavingExpert, customers of credit history-building tool Loqbox have had personal and financial data compromised after the firm was hit by a “sophisticated and complex” cyber attack. Loqbox has announced that it’s been hit by a cyber attack, in which hackers accessed both customers’ personal data – such as addresses and phone numbers – and, in some cases, their payment information.

It insists that all funds that customers have paid in are secure and have not been affected by the hack. It says customers can carry on logging into their Loqbox accounts in the usual way. Loqbox says it discovered the attack on 20 February 2020, and has since contacted all affected customers to tell them what’s happened and offer them advice on how to protect themselves.