Experts On Clop Ransomware Attacking Retail Giant E-Land

Clop ransomware claimed to have stolen 2 million credit cards from E-Land Retail over a one-year period. E-Land Retail, a subsidiary of E-Land Global, operates numerous retail clothing stores, including New Core and NC Department Store.Last months, E-Land retail shut down number of stores after suffering a CLOP ransomware attack. E-Land Retail assure that this ransomware attack has not affected the customer data which was kept on different server in encrypted form.
Experts Comments
Javvad Malik
December 04, 2020
Security Awareness AdvocateKnowBe4
It's important for organisations to try and prevent criminal gangs entering their environment to begin with by having good technical controls.
Ransomware operators no longer lead with encrypting data. Rather, many are taking their time to understand their victim environments, navigating throughout the infrastructure to find valuable information that is worth stealing as well as gaining an understanding of what information is worth encrypting with ransomware, and how much they should charge. If the groups claims are to be believed, they had been inside the network for over a year. This is why it's important for organisations to try and prevent criminal gangs entering their environment to begin with by having good technical controls such as perimeter controls, patching software, MFA, and security awareness training amongst others. Similarly, it's important to have strong monitoring and threat detection controls in place so that any infiltration can be quickly and reliably detected so that remedial action can be taken. Read Less
