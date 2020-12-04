Expert Comments

Experts On Clop Ransomware Attacking Retail Giant E-Land

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Clop ransomware claimed to have stolen 2 million credit cards from E-Land Retail over a one-year period. E-Land Retail, a subsidiary of E-Land Global, operates numerous retail clothing stores, including New Core and NC Department Store.Last months, E-Land retail shut down number of stores after suffering a CLOP ransomware attack. E-Land Retail assure that this ransomware attack has not affected the customer data which was kept on different server in encrypted form.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Javvad Malik
December 04, 2020
Security Awareness Advocate
KnowBe4
It's important for organisations to try and prevent criminal gangs entering their environment to begin with by having good technical controls.
Ransomware operators no longer lead with encrypting data. Rather, many are taking their time to understand their victim environments, navigating throughout the infrastructure to find valuable information that is worth stealing as well as gaining an understanding of what information is worth encrypting with ransomware, and how much they should charge. If the groups claims are to be believed, they.....Read More
Ransomware operators no longer lead with encrypting data. Rather, many are taking their time to understand their victim environments, navigating throughout the infrastructure to find valuable information that is worth stealing as well as gaining an understanding of what information is worth encrypting with ransomware, and how much they should charge. If the groups claims are to be believed, they had been inside the network for over a year. This is why it's important for organisations to try and prevent criminal gangs entering their environment to begin with by having good technical controls such as perimeter controls, patching software, MFA, and security awareness training amongst others. Similarly, it's important to have strong monitoring and threat detection controls in place so that any infiltration can be quickly and reliably detected so that remedial action can be taken.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts On Xerox DocuShare Bugs Allow Data Leaks

Security Expert Re: Absa Financial Services Employee Sells Customer Data...

Data Protection Is Integral In Wake Of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Cold...

Payment Skimmer Hides In Social Media Buttons

Industry Leader Reacted On North Korean Hackers Target Six Pharmaceutical...

Expert On Open Source Software Security Vulnerabilities Exist For Over...

Philly Food Bank Hit With $1m Cyber Attack

Security Expert Re: Non-Profit Philadelphia Food Bank Loses Nearly A...

Christmas Shopping’ Sites Flooded With Millions Of Bad Bots

Expert Commentary: Thousands Of U.S. Lab Results And Medical Records...

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.