Experts On Clop Ransomware Attacking Retail Giant E-Land

Clop ransomware claimed to have stolen 2 million credit cards from E-Land Retail over a one-year period. E-Land Retail, a subsidiary of E-Land Global, operates numerous retail clothing stores, including New Core and NC Department Store.Last months, E-Land retail shut down number of stores after suffering a CLOP ransomware attack. E-Land Retail assure that this ransomware attack has not affected the customer data which was kept on different server in encrypted form.

