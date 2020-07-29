Experts On Catalonian politicians had Phones Hacked in WhatsApp Attack

WhatsApp has confirmed that a leading pro-independence politician in Catalonia was the target of a phone-hacking described by experts as a possible act of “domestic espionage”.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has sent a letter to Roger Torrent, the speaker of the Catalan parliament, confirming that his WhatsApp account was “targeted in an attempt to gain unauthorised access to data and communications on the device”, The Guardian reports. The phones of at least two other pro-independence supporters are also believed to have been attacked. “By ‘targeted’ we are referring to the fact that the attackers attempted to inject malicious code into Mr. Torrent’s WhatsApp application,” said Niamh Sweeney, the company’ director of public policy for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.