Experts On Apps For Children Must Offer Privacy By Default

Apps, social media platforms and online games that are specifically targeted at children will now have to put privacy at the heart of their design. A code of practice outlining how children’s data should be protected has come into force and firms have 12 months to comply with the new rules. If they do not, they could face huge fines imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office. The ICO has the power to fine firms up to 4% of their global turnover if they breach data protection guidelines.

