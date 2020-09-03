Experts On Apps For Children Must Offer Privacy By Default

156 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Apps, social media platforms and online games that are specifically targeted at children will now have to put privacy at the heart of their design. A code of practice outlining how children’s data should be protected has come into force and firms have 12 months to comply with the new rules. If they do not, they could face huge fines imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office. The ICO has the power to fine firms up to 4% of their global turnover if they breach data protection guidelines.

More information: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53985421

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Craig Young, , Principal Security Researcher ,  Tripwire
September 03, 2020
The pandemic has pushed our kids to be more reliant on the Internet for their social and academic interactions.
Although it may not always be obvious, the small bits of data people generate with online activities can paint a vivid picture about who they are and what they care about. We’ve seen large-scale examples proving how just portions of this information could be leveraged to manipulate adults. It is scary to think about how much more effectively our children can be manipulated if we do not figure ou ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
September 03, 2020
Hopefully this is not just another toothless "feel good" set of regulations that will be forgotten after the creators shake hands.
While new protections for the privacy of children are always a welcome sight, these types of regulations need to be actually enforced, including those rules that are already in place. Hopefully this is not just another toothless "feel good" set of regulations that will be forgotten after the creators shake hands and pat each other on the back after enacting such restrictions. ....
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
September 03, 2020
The devices kids use might also be used by adults. And much of the web's content is not age-specific.
I think everyone agrees that children's data needs to be protected. The biggest obstacle to doing so is age verification. How can a website or app reliably verify a user's age? Many apps and websites are used by both children and adults. The devices kids use might also be used by adults. And much of the web's content is not age-specific. Simply asking for the user's age prior to accessing a websit ....
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
September 03, 2020
It's very easy these days to set up any online service and collect personal information.
All personal data needs to be considered and used carefully by organisations. But children's data deserves even more attention. This code is a welcome introduction, and encouraging to see. Hopefully, this will force manufacturers and service providers to consider how data will be collected, for what purposes, and how to safeguard it appropriately. It's very easy these days to set up any online ser ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article