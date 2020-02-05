Experts On Adoption Of Facial Recognition By Security Experts February 5, 2020 326 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email From online education to voting to dating apps, online companies are starting to institute physical biometrics to identify individuals through facial recognition. EXPERTS COMMENTS Justin Fox, Director of DevOps Engineering , NuData Security February 05, 2020 This is why organizations need to implement multifactor authentication mechanisms. Facial recognition is becoming a key technology across industry verticals, including education, voting, dating, and commerce. Instituting physical biometrics identifies individuals based on physical characteristics, which help to authenticate that you are who you say you are. Physical biometrics as an authentication factor is a great start, but, in security, a layered approach is required. A leadi ....[Read More >>]Facial recognition is becoming a key technology across industry verticals, including education, voting, dating, and commerce. Instituting physical biometrics identifies individuals based on physical characteristics, which help to authenticate that you are who you say you are. Physical biometrics as an authentication factor is a great start, but, in security, a layered approach is required. A leading security approach should be like an onion. An onion has many layers, so when cybercriminals get around one security layer, there is another one lined up behind it ready to protect your accounts and your identity. This is why organizations need to implement multifactor authentication mechanisms, using physical biometrics (like facial recognition) with passive biometrics and behavioral analytics so that individuals are not only identified with their physical attributes but also with layered security controls. Using multiple technologies and security layers increases confidence in online services by preventing successful cyber-attacks while choosing the right technology can lead to lower friction and enhanced experience for customers. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe In this article Expert Commentsonline
