Experts On Adoption Of Facial Recognition

From online education to voting to dating apps, online companies are starting to institute physical biometrics to identify individuals through facial recognition.

 

Justin Fox, Director of DevOps Engineering ,  NuData Security
February 05, 2020
This is why organizations need to implement multifactor authentication mechanisms.
Facial recognition is becoming a key technology across industry verticals, including education, voting, dating, and commerce. Instituting physical biometrics identifies individuals based on physical characteristics, which help to authenticate that you are who you say you are. Physical biometrics as an authentication factor is a great start, but, in security, a layered approach is required. A leadi ....
