Experts On A New Botnet Is Covertly Targeting Millions Of Servers

61 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Researchers have found what they believe is a previously undiscovered botnet that uses unusually advanced measures to covertly target millions of servers around the world. The botnet uses proprietary software written from scratch to infect servers and corral them into a peer-to-peer network, researchers from security firm Guardicore Labs reported on Wednesday. Peer-to-peer (P2P) botnets distribute their administration among many infected nodes rather than relying on a control server to send commands and receive pilfered data. With no centralized server, the botnets are generally harder to spot and more difficult to shut down.

More information: https://www.wired.com/story/a-new-botnet-is-covertly-targeting-millions-of-servers/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Martin Jartelius, CSO ,  Outpost24
August 25, 2020
Administrators who do not protect SSH servers with a strong password have been at risk for almost 40 years now.
Administrators who do not protect SSH servers with a strong password have been at risk for almost 40 years now. It’s time to take responsibility, the Morris worm of 1988 targeted the same risk, but with technology and performance at par with the times it was released. ....
[Read More >>]
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
August 25, 2020
Server administrators need to protect their SSH servers with both strong, secure passwords.
The continual back and forth between the bad guys and the defenders have reached a new level, as the bad guys have discovered a "better way" to infect servers. Server administrators need to protect their SSH servers with both strong, secure passwords and cryptographic servers or run the risk of being infected, if they have not already been infected. Perhaps the scariest takeaway from all of th ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
August 25, 2020
Such gateways are able to limit access to systems and serve as a defence in depth measure against brute force attacks on SSH connections.
The FritzFrog botnet highlights an important aspect of administering computer systems – only legitimate administrators should have access to a computing device. In this case, the weak point in the security chain is SSH. SSH is used to interactively administer non-Windows devices ranging from servers, to containers, all the way through IoT devices like DVRs and thermostats. If a malicious user is ....
[Read More >>]
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
August 25, 2020
it is important that organisations focus on the root causes which malware exploits to gain access.
This latest botnet showcases how the capabilities of criminal operators continues to grow, as does their commitment to spreading malware. Not having a traditional CNC model can make these kinds of attacks difficult to detect and effectively block. So, it is important that organisations focus on the root causes which malware exploits to gain access. In this case, securing SSH servers, having stro ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article