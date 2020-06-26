Experts On 350,000 Social Media Influencers And Users At Risk Following Data Breach

Infosecurity Magazine reports personal data of an estimated 100,000 social media influencers has been accessed and partially leaked following a breach at social media marketing firm Preen.Me, Risk Based Security has discovered. The same breach has also led to more than 250,000 social media users having their information fully exposed on a deep web hacking forum, leaving these individuals at risk of being targeted by scams. The leak was discovered by Risk Based Security’s data breach research team on June 6 when a known threat actor revealed they had compromised Preen.Me’s systems and were holding the personal information of over 100,000 affiliated influencers under ransom on a popular deep web hacking forum. The actor shared 250 records via PasteBin on the same day, and two days later on June 8, stated their intention to release the other 100,000 records, although this has not yet occurred. The information includes influencers’ social media links, email addresses, names, phone numbers and home addresses.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James MacQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 26, 2020
it is important that the organization contact victims as soon as possible
While people generally focus on breaches that involve passwords, credit card numbers, or other financial details, breaches of this magnitude that compromise a significant amount of personal information cannot be ignored. It is important to understand that not only was the information about the individual stolen, but other data such as Facebook friend lists and additional data that could even pu ....
Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 26, 2020
This breach has released the same information about hundreds of thousands of victims who also are now at risk.
While people generally focus on breaches that involve passwords, credit card numbers, or other financial details, breaches of this magnitude that compromise a significant amount of personal information cannot be ignored. It is important to understand that not only was the information about the individual stolen, but other data such as Facebook friend lists and additional data that could even put ....
