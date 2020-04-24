Experts Insight On Zoom Releases 5.0 Update With Security And Privacy Improvements

It has been reported that Zoom is upgrading the encryption features on its video conferencing app to better safeguard meeting data and offer protection against tampering. The new version of the app, Zoom 5.0, will release within the week, the company said in a statement. Zoom, which has soared to 200 million daily users from 10 million in less than three months, had faced backlash from users after security researchers found bugs in its codes and the company failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted. The app’s issues, including “Zoombombing” incidents where uninvited guests crash meetings, led to several companies, schools and governments to stop using the platform.