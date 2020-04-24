Experts Insight On Zoom Releases 5.0 Update With Security And Privacy Improvements

It has been reported that Zoom is upgrading the encryption features on its video conferencing app to better safeguard meeting data and offer protection against tampering. The new version of the app, Zoom 5.0, will release within the week, the company said in a statement. Zoom, which has soared to 200 million daily users from 10 million in less than three months, had faced backlash from users after security researchers found bugs in its codes and the company failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted. The app’s issues, including “Zoombombing” incidents where uninvited guests crash meetings, led to several companies, schools and governments to stop using the platform.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
April 24, 2020
So inevitably, as Zoom’s user base grew, so too did the attention of hackers.
Congratulations to Zoom for hitting their 90-day security goals, and as an industry we look forward to watching their future success and growth. Overall, the backlash facing Zoom over the past few weeks was overhyped and unfair in many regards, because the security vulnerabilities, while certainly nothing to sneeze at, were much less severe than their competitors would actually admit Look, hacker ....
[Read More >>]
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
April 24, 2020
Much of the controversy swirling around Zoom security has to do with the claim of “end-to-end security.”
Much of the controversy swirling around Zoom security has to do with the claim of “end-to-end security.” For cybersecurity experts and privacy advocates, this means that information encrypted at one end of the conversation travels over the network and is decrypted at the other end of the conversation. Zoom’s interpretation of “end-to-end security” does vary from this; while information i ....
[Read More >>]

