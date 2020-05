A hacker has put up for sale today the details of 40 million users registered on Wishbone, a popular mobile app that lets users compare two items in a simple voting poll. The Wishbone user database has leaked in full, being offered as a free download on one of the hacking forums it was being sold on. A well-known hacker known as ShinyHunters has taken credit for hacking the company.

Hacker leaks 40 million Wishbone user records for free – @LawrenceAbramshttps://t.co/vwZHtmjRMs — BleepingComputer (@BleepinComputer) May 21, 2020

Cybersecurity and consumer privacy experts commented: