Experts Insight On Web Hosting Giant Managed.com Hit By Ransomware And Taken Offline

It has been reported that Managed.com, one of the biggest providers of managed web hosting solutions, has taken down all its servers in order to deal with a ransomware attack. The ransomware impacted the company’s public-facing web hosting systems resulting in some of the customer sites having their data encrypted.The company is now working with law enforcement to identify the attackers and also working on to restore their customers’ data which were lost as part of this attack. This included WordPress and DotNetNuke managed hosting solutions, email servers, DNS servers, RDP access points, FTP servers, and online databases.

