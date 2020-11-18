Experts Insight On Web Hosting Giant Managed.com Hit By Ransomware And Taken Offline

It has been reported that Managed.com, one of the biggest providers of managed web hosting solutions, has taken down all its servers in order to deal with a ransomware attack. The ransomware impacted the company’s public-facing web hosting systems resulting in some of the customer sites having their data encrypted.The company is now working with law enforcement to identify the attackers and also working on to restore their customers’ data which were lost as part of this attack. This included WordPress and DotNetNuke managed hosting solutions, email servers, DNS servers, RDP access points, FTP servers, and online databases.
James McQuiggan
November 18, 2020
Security Awareness AdvocateKnowBe4
All communications should be internally authorized before making them public.
It's essential to have documented procedures for handling various incidents and responses to support an event within any organization. These repeatable, established procedures should include communication paths and outlined responsibilities for all people involved in the incidents, whether it's an endpoint system infected with malware or an enterprise server environment compromised by ransomware. It can damage the brand, reputation and possible bottom-line revenue if an outage source is not transparent to an organization’s customers. All communications should be internally authorized before making them public to avoid any confusion or concern by those who might use the victimized organization's product or service. Read Less