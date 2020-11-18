Expert Comments

Experts Insight On Web Hosting Giant Managed.com Hit By Ransomware And Taken Offline

by
by

It has been reported that Managed.com, one of the biggest providers of managed web hosting solutions, has taken down all its servers in order to deal with a ransomware attack. The ransomware impacted the company’s public-facing web hosting systems resulting in some of the customer sites having their data encrypted.The company is now working with law enforcement to identify the attackers and also working on to restore their customers’ data which were lost as part of this attack. This included WordPress and DotNetNuke managed hosting solutions, email servers, DNS servers, RDP access points, FTP servers, and online databases.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
James McQuiggan
November 18, 2020
Security Awareness Advocate
KnowBe4
All communications should be internally authorized before making them public.
It's essential to have documented procedures for handling various incidents and responses to support an event within any organization. These repeatable, established procedures should include communication paths and outlined responsibilities for all people involved in the incidents, whether it's an endpoint system infected with malware or an enterprise server environment compromised by ransomware. .....Read More
It's essential to have documented procedures for handling various incidents and responses to support an event within any organization. These repeatable, established procedures should include communication paths and outlined responsibilities for all people involved in the incidents, whether it's an endpoint system infected with malware or an enterprise server environment compromised by ransomware. It can damage the brand, reputation and possible bottom-line revenue if an outage source is not transparent to an organization’s customers. All communications should be internally authorized before making them public to avoid any confusion or concern by those who might use the victimized organization's product or service.  Read Less

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

PushBug’s Widespread Push Notification Abuse In The Wild

Experts Reacted On The News That Vulnerabilities Discovered In Cisco...

Experts On US Military Found Buying Personal Data From Muslim...

Cybersecurity Experts Reacted On The Removal Of Christ Krebs, Director...

Privacy Experts On API Bug On Dating Site Bumble Exposed...

Experts Reacted On News That Micropayments Company Coil Exposed Hundreds...

Experts Reacted On Lazarus Malware Strikes South Korean Supply Chains

Hackers Pose As WHO Officials To Attack COVID-19 Vaccines

Ticketmaster Fined £1.25m Over Payment Data Breach

Resident Evil Developer Capcom Breached – Experts Perspective

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.