Experts Insight On Watford Community Housing (WCH) Data Breach

Watford Community Housing (WCH) sent out an unencrypted spreadsheet with 3,544 rows of personal information on its tenants, including names, addresses, dates of birth, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic origin and disability status. It’s not yet been confirmed if any of these individuals are subject to witness protection orders in court proceedings.
Watford Community Housing Trust Data Breach ⚠️ An email was sent to thousands of people with an attachment containing the personal details of 3,545 people. If you have been affected then get in touch with us to see how we can help you claim compensation.https://t.co/1njKnyI74g pic.twitter.com/lvcO4Un1dE
