Experts Insight On Watford Community Housing (WCH) Data Breach

98 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Watford Community Housing (WCH) sent out an unencrypted spreadsheet with 3,544 rows of personal information on its tenants, including names, addresses, dates of birth, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic origin and disability status.  It’s not yet been confirmed if any of these individuals are subject to witness protection orders in court proceedings.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jan van Vliet, VP and GM EMEA ,  Digital Guardian
March 27, 2020
All organisations, especially those that handle sensitive personal data, have a duty of care to prioritise data protection.
Email is a vulnerable medium. As this unfortunate data leak shows, even the best IT security tools are not infallible against human behaviour. This incident again reinforces the need for “data centric” security technologies. This would help protect data at source, removing the risk factor associated with human error. If Watford Housing Community had had such technologies in place, it could hav ....
[Read More >>]
Raif Mehmet, Sales Director ,  Bitglass
March 27, 2020
To prevent future attacks and safeguard sensitive information, organisations must have full visibility and control over their data.
To prevent future attacks and safeguard sensitive information, organisations must have full visibility and control over their data. This can be accomplished by leveraging multi-faceted solutions that defend against malware on any app or endpoint, enforce real-time access control, detect misconfigurations, encrypt sensitive data at rest, manage the sharing of data with external parties, and prevent ....
[Read More >>]
Samantha Humphries, Security Strategist ,  Exabeam
March 27, 2020
With GDPR enforcement still in relatively early days, this small error could add up to a significant financial cost.
Watford Community Housing should be commended for a responsible disclosure and a prompt response, which will make all the difference to maintaining the trust of those affected by this breach. However, it’s important to note here that the reasons behind this breach are relatively unsophisticated and highlight a fundamentally poor operational practice. Sending files over email – particularly ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article