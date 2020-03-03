Experts Insight On Visser Data Breach (Supplier To Lockheed, Tesla, Boeing And SpaceX)

It has been reported that an American manufacturer which works with SpaceX and Tesla is being extorted by cyber criminals who are leaking documents relating to these companies. The cyber crime group known as DoppelPaymer has already leaked non-disclosure agreements signed between Visser Precision and the Elon Musk-led companies SpaceX and Tesla. More documents stolen from Visser’s network will be released unless the Denver-based firm pays a ransom, the criminals have claimed.