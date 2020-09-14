Experts Insight On US Court of Louisiana Hit by “Conti” Ransomware

It is reported that the Fourth District Court of Louisiana
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer , DomainTools
September 14, 2020
Organisations should look into mandating that IT teams follow industry-standard best practices.
This ransomware attack confirms a trend we have seen emerge recently, which is ransomware doubling up as a data breach. Rather than simply encrypting files, attackers have realised that they can increase their profits and the havoc caused by exfiltrating data first. High profile targets such as courts and government are a ripe target for this type of attack, as the information their databases host ....This ransomware attack confirms a trend we have seen emerge recently, which is ransomware doubling up as a data breach. Rather than simply encrypting files, attackers have realised that they can increase their profits and the havoc caused by exfiltrating data first. High profile targets such as courts and government are a ripe target for this type of attack, as the information their databases host is particularly sensitive and therefore valuable to be sold on the dark web. Assuming the US Court will decide not to pay the ransom to disincentivize future attacks, their security posture will need to be rebuilt from the ground up. With how interconnected everything is and thanks to cloud services, you would be surprised by how much can be recovered from other sources. Organisations should look into mandating that IT teams follow industry-standard best practices and maintain backups. Off-site backups are key here. Whether it is to an S3 bucket on AWS that does versioning, a file server in a colocation center, or recorded to tapes and stored in a closet in another building, any organisation should have to have versioned, off-site backups. These should go in one direction only or be designed with the least privilege in mind.
Hank Schless, Senior Manager, Security Solutions , Lookout
September 14, 2020
Malware delivered through phishing is getting more difficult to protect against.
This situation highlights how every organization possesses valuable data that threat actors can hold for ransom and paralyze operations. As some organizations use a hybrid model of on-prem and cloud servers, they need to deploy modern security solutions that protect assets connecting to cloud services, such as smartphones and tablets. Threat actors know that mobile devices aren’t usually sacred ....This situation highlights how every organization possesses valuable data that threat actors can hold for ransom and paralyze operations. As some organizations use a hybrid model of on-prem and cloud servers, they need to deploy modern security solutions that protect assets connecting to cloud services, such as smartphones and tablets. Threat actors know that mobile devices aren’t usually sacred in the same way as computers. Mobile phishing has become one of the primary ways threat actors get into the corporate infrastructure. An advanced hacking group like the one behind Conti would likely use social engineering to convince a target employee to download a document or file to their device. Phishing attempts are getting more difficult to spot, especially on mobile devices where we can’t spot many of the red flags we’re trained to see on computers. Traditional security tools that only protect devices within the traditional enterprise perimeter will not cover the full spectrum of risk. Malware delivered through phishing is getting more difficult to protect against. Your employees’ smartphones and tablets enable productivity from anywhere. Without proper security, those mobile devices can represent a significant gap in your overall security posture. A message containing malware can be accessed just as easily from a mobile device as it can from a computer. Mobile devices also have access to the corporate infrastructure. You need to treat mobile devices with the same priority as traditional endpoints in your organization’s security posture.
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
September 14, 2020
Recent trends show that phishing is one of the most popular avenues through which ransomware is deployed.
Nearly all industries, even historic ones that relied heavily on printed documentation have undergone a transformation and are heavily reliant on digital infrastructure. With more and more ransomware evolving to exfiltrate data in addition to deploying the ransomware, it becomes even more important for organisations to have robust security controls across layers that make it difficult for criminal ....Nearly all industries, even historic ones that relied heavily on printed documentation have undergone a transformation and are heavily reliant on digital infrastructure. With more and more ransomware evolving to exfiltrate data in addition to deploying the ransomware, it becomes even more important for organisations to have robust security controls across layers that make it difficult for criminals to successfully infect systems. Recent trends show that phishing is one of the most popular avenues through which ransomware is deployed, so it's important that technical controls are complemented with timely and relevant security awareness training so that staff are best placed to identify and report any suspected phishing attacks.
