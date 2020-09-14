Experts Insight On US Court of Louisiana Hit by “Conti” Ransomware

It is reported that the Fourth District Court of Louisiana has been hit by ransomware and responsible hacking group Conti has claimed the attack and published the proof on the dark web. The court’s website remains offline. Below, a cybersecurity expert provides an insight into this ransomware attack.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer,  Cybereason
September 14, 2020
Today, ransomware has become part of doing business.
This newest report of yet another ransomware attack on critical infrastructure in the US is neither surprising nor a reason to panic. The US criminal court is feeling some initial pain, but they will recover and in the future defend against these brazen attacks with a rapid detection and response process to detect the attack at its early stages and respond effectively before ransomware can impact ....
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
September 14, 2020
Organisations should look into mandating that IT teams follow industry-standard best practices.
This ransomware attack confirms a trend we have seen emerge recently, which is ransomware doubling up as a data breach. Rather than simply encrypting files, attackers have realised that they can increase their profits and the havoc caused by exfiltrating data first. High profile targets such as courts and government are a ripe target for this type of attack, as the information their databases host ....
Hank Schless, Senior Manager, Security Solutions ,  Lookout
September 14, 2020
Malware delivered through phishing is getting more difficult to protect against.
This situation highlights how every organization possesses valuable data that threat actors can hold for ransom and paralyze operations. As some organizations use a hybrid model of on-prem and cloud servers, they need to deploy modern security solutions that protect assets connecting to cloud services, such as smartphones and tablets. Threat actors know that mobile devices aren’t usually sacred ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
September 14, 2020
Recent trends show that phishing is one of the most popular avenues through which ransomware is deployed.
Nearly all industries, even historic ones that relied heavily on printed documentation have undergone a transformation and are heavily reliant on digital infrastructure. With more and more ransomware evolving to exfiltrate data in addition to deploying the ransomware, it becomes even more important for organisations to have robust security controls across layers that make it difficult for criminal ....
