Experts Insight On US Bank Customers Targeted In Ongoing Qbot Campaign

Security researchers at F5 Labs have spotted ongoing attacks using Qbot malware payloads to steal credentials from customers of dozens of US financial institutions. Qbot (also known as Qakbot, Pinkslipbot, and Quakbot) is a banking trojan with worm features used to steal banking credentials and financial data, as well as to log user keystrokes, deploy backdoors, and drop additional malware on compromised machines. Among the banks whose customers have been targeted in this Qbot campaign, the researchers found JP Morgan, Citibank, Bank of America, Citizens, Capital One, Wells Fargo, and FirstMerit Ban.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, Pixel Privacy
June 18, 2020
The infection usually takes place when a user clicks a link in an email, which forwards them to a webpage that injects malware onto their computer.
The Qbot campaign underscores the need for consumers to remain ever alert for phishing schemes like the one used to infect a user's computer. The infection usually takes place when a user clicks a link in an email, which forwards them to a webpage that injects malware onto their computer. Users should NEVER click a link in any email, even if it appears to be sent by a known party. Always check the email address to make sure it was actually sent by a legitimate sender. Even then, contact the alleged sender to make sure they actually sent it.
