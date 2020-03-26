Experts Insight On Tupperware Website Hacked And Infected With Payment Card Skimmer

It has been reported that hackers have breached the website of Tupperware, a US company known for its plastic food container products, and placed malicious code on its website to collect payment card details from site buyers. The malicious code has been running on the Tupperware homepage for at least five days, according to security researchers. Every time a user initiates a payment, the malicious code creates an iframe that floats over the page and shows a cloned payment form that mimics Tupperware’s original VISA CyberSource payment form.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Mounir Hahad, Head ,  Juniper Threat Labs, Juniper Networks
March 26, 2020
Nonetheless, this may be the blueprint of future similar attacks on other web sites.
This does indeed sound like the work of a new cyber gang that has not scaled operations yet. The domain name they chose to register was not customized to blend in to their target victim’s normal web site operations and based on DNS resolution telemetry, it does not seem to have reached any meaningful scale. Nonetheless, this may be the blueprint of future similar attacks on other web sites. ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
March 26, 2020
The primary potential tell-tale sign might be that the website itself doesn’t quite look “right”.
Online credit card skimming differs from the physical skimming practices most people have heard about in that there isn’t an obvious way the average person will be able to identify if or when a web site has been compromised. The primary potential tell-tale sign might be that the website itself doesn’t quite look “right”, though more sophisticated attacks can make even differentiating betwe ....
[Read More >>]

