Experts Insight On Tupperware Website Hacked And Infected With Payment Card Skimmer

It has been reported that hackers have breached the website of Tupperware, a US company known for its plastic food container products, and placed malicious code on its website to collect payment card details from site buyers. The malicious code has been running on the Tupperware homepage for at least five days, according to security researchers. Every time a user initiates a payment, the malicious code creates an iframe that floats over the page and shows a cloned payment form that mimics Tupperware’s original VISA CyberSource payment form.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC
March 26, 2020
The primary potential tell-tale sign might be that the website itself doesn’t quite look “right”.
Online credit card skimming differs from the physical skimming practices most people have heard about in that there isn’t an obvious way the average person will be able to identify if or when a web site has been compromised. The primary potential tell-tale sign might be that the website itself doesn’t quite look “right”, though more sophisticated attacks can make even differentiating betwe ....Online credit card skimming differs from the physical skimming practices most people have heard about in that there isn’t an obvious way the average person will be able to identify if or when a web site has been compromised. The primary potential tell-tale sign might be that the website itself doesn’t quite look “right”, though more sophisticated attacks can make even differentiating between a fake site and a legitimate one challenging. In the case of the Tupperware attack, the tell-tale sign is an error message when users enter their credit card information. Since credit card processing errors can and do occur, it would be incorrect to assume that all such errors represent an attack. So absent tell-tale signs of compromise, consumers should invest in protections for how they manage their credit cards rather than looking at the websites themselves. Consumers wishing to protect themselves from such attacks should think about: 1. Not storing their credit card information on any website. That’s because if the website could be hacked to install skimming software, it can probably be hacked to collect credit card information other ways 2. Using a third party one-time use payment method such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet or PayPal – however, they should confirm that the prompt from the web page presented by their chosen payment method looks and behaves normally. That’s because if the website could be hacked to install skimmers, then it likely can be hacked to redirect users to a fake payment portal 3. Enabling purchase alerts on all credit cards. This allows for immediate monitoring of purchases and helps shorten the length of time malicious actors can use a stolen card. This would be an effective method for the Tupperware attack scenario. 4. Disabling international purchases for all credit cards. This not only limits the ability for malicious actors to profit from the card, but also enables law enforcement to better prosecute perpetrators 5. Only making purchases at home or when connected to your cellular provider’s network. While coffee shops or other free WiFi locations are convenient, they carry the risk that someone has poisoned the DNS settings and can divert users to fake sites.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]