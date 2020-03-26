Experts Insight On Tupperware Website Hacked And Infected With Payment Card Skimmer

It has been reported that hackers have breached the website of Tupperware, a US company known for its plastic food container products, and placed malicious code on its website to collect payment card details from site buyers. The malicious code has been running on the Tupperware homepage for at least five days, according to security researchers. Every time a user initiates a payment, the malicious code creates an iframe that floats over the page and shows a cloned payment form that mimics Tupperware’s original VISA CyberSource payment form.