Experts Insight On Tesla Data Leak: Old Components Containing Personal Info End Up On eBay

Tesla’s retrofitting service for media control units (MCU) and Autopilot hardware may not go far enough in protecting owners’ personal data. That’s according to white hat hacker GreenTheOnly, whom obtained four units of these Tesla computers off eBay and found the previous owners’ personal data still on them. Even more worryingly, though, Tesla have failed to notify customers that might be affected.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
May 05, 2020
Second-hand electronics can be a treasure trove of information for criminals.
Second-hand electronics can be a treasure trove of information for criminals. If organisations do not adequately wipe previous information, any information stored relating to previous owners or organisations can be viewed, resulting in a security and privacy breach. It's therefore essential that organisations which provide devices have mechanisms that allow users to easily and securely erase all d ....Second-hand electronics can be a treasure trove of information for criminals. If organisations do not adequately wipe previous information, any information stored relating to previous owners or organisations can be viewed, resulting in a security and privacy breach. It's therefore essential that organisations which provide devices have mechanisms that allow users to easily and securely erase all data contained prior to returning or selling it.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Mark Bower, Senior Vice President , comforte AG
May 05, 2020
There are new data security methods that are ideal for dynamic edge telemetry systems and online analytic platforms.
Tesla always push boundaries of driverless technology, so it’s quite unexpected to hear of data leakage of personal data from automotive components like this, especially those at the edge of powerful online network systems that drive modern intelligent vehicles. The question on my mind is, could Tesla avoid personal data storage like this using modern data-centric security technology? Very proba ....Tesla always push boundaries of driverless technology, so it’s quite unexpected to hear of data leakage of personal data from automotive components like this, especially those at the edge of powerful online network systems that drive modern intelligent vehicles. The question on my mind is, could Tesla avoid personal data storage like this using modern data-centric security technology? Very probably. There are new data security methods that are ideal for dynamic edge telemetry systems and online analytic platforms to avoid retention of personal data while still enabling full customer experience, engagement, and even machine learning analytics without live data leakage risks. That would take care of both the disposal and recycling of parts, but also a myriad of security and privacy compliance issues and data breach risks for them.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
May 05, 2020
The service centres are either not destroying them well enough to make data unrecoverable.
Tesla seems to have an operational security issue at its service centres that allow its computers to be resold without wiping the previous owners data. The service centres are either not destroying them well enough to make data unrecoverable, or technicians are selling the old computers to make a profit, or both. If you plan on upgrading the computer in your Tesla, be sure to use the factory reset ....Tesla seems to have an operational security issue at its service centres that allow its computers to be resold without wiping the previous owners data. The service centres are either not destroying them well enough to make data unrecoverable, or technicians are selling the old computers to make a profit, or both. If you plan on upgrading the computer in your Tesla, be sure to use the factory reset option to wipe all of the data beforehand.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]