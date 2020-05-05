Experts Insight On Tesla Data Leak: Old Components Containing Personal Info End Up On eBay

Tesla’s retrofitting service for media control units (MCU) and Autopilot hardware may not go far enough in protecting owners’ personal data. That’s according to white hat hacker GreenTheOnly, whom obtained four units of these Tesla computers off eBay and found the previous owners’ personal data still on them. Even more worryingly, though, Tesla have failed to notify customers that might be affected.

Bad news Sunday. If you had infotainment computer in your Tesla replaced (model3 FSD upgrade, mcu2 retrofit, mcu1 emmc fix or any other fixe requiring computer swap) – consider all accounts you logged into from the car compromised and change pwds.https://t.co/sCs7elRoyk — green (@greentheonly) May 3, 2020