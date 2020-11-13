Experts Insight On Steelcase Suffers Ransomware Attack, Forces 2-week Shut Down Of Global Operations And Production

On October 22, Steelcase was hit with cyberattck as per announcement by Steelcase in a filling with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 27. This is Ryuk ransomware attack that forced Steelcase to shutdown all impacted systems and related operations. Steelcase is the world’s largest office furniture manufacturer with $3.7 billion in revenue in 2020 with almost 13,000 emplyees worldwide and a network of 800 dealers.

