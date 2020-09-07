Experts Insight On Ransomware attack on Argentina federal agency By Security Experts September 7, 2020 281 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email Cybersecurity experts commented below on the Ransomware attack on Argentina federal agency. https://twitter.com/Webridge_Comm/status/1302778876284657664 EXPERTS COMMENTS Anurag Kahol, CTO, Bitglass September 07, 2020 Governments must ensure adequate employee training to protect from ransomware. To prevent future ransomware attacks and safeguard highly sensitive information, federal agencies must have full visibility and control over their data. This can be accomplished by leveraging multi-faceted solutions that defend against malware on any endpoint, enforce real-time access control, detect misconfigurations, encrypt sensitive data at rest, manage the sharing of data with external partie ....[Read More >>]To prevent future ransomware attacks and safeguard highly sensitive information, federal agencies must have full visibility and control over their data. This can be accomplished by leveraging multi-faceted solutions that defend against malware on any endpoint, enforce real-time access control, detect misconfigurations, encrypt sensitive data at rest, manage the sharing of data with external parties, and prevent data leakage. In addition, governments must ensure adequate employee training to protect from ransomware. Share Like(0) Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity, Digital Guardian September 07, 2020 We strongly encourage federal agencies to patch vulnerabilities as quickly as they can while ensuring all systems and programs are up to date. Ransomware is incredibly dangerous as it not only encrypts sensitive data, rendering it inaccessible, but it can also disrupt critical applications and systems, causing major outages and stoppages in operations. We can expect cybercriminals to continue to exploit common vulnerabilities in these types of opportunistic ransomware campaigns - and we strongly encourage federal agencies to patch vulne ....[Read More >>]Ransomware is incredibly dangerous as it not only encrypts sensitive data, rendering it inaccessible, but it can also disrupt critical applications and systems, causing major outages and stoppages in operations. We can expect cybercriminals to continue to exploit common vulnerabilities in these types of opportunistic ransomware campaigns - and we strongly encourage federal agencies to patch vulnerabilities as quickly as they can while ensuring all systems and programs are up to date. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
