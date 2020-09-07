Experts Insight On Ransomware attack on Argentina federal agency

281 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Cybersecurity experts commented below on the Ransomware attack on Argentina federal agency.

https://twitter.com/Webridge_Comm/status/1302778876284657664

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Anurag Kahol, CTO,  Bitglass
September 07, 2020
Governments must ensure adequate employee training to protect from ransomware.
To prevent future ransomware attacks and safeguard highly sensitive information, federal agencies must have full visibility and control over their data. This can be accomplished by leveraging multi-faceted solutions that defend against malware on any endpoint, enforce real-time access control, detect misconfigurations, encrypt sensitive data at rest, manage the sharing of data with external partie ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity,  Digital Guardian
September 07, 2020
We strongly encourage federal agencies to patch vulnerabilities as quickly as they can while ensuring all systems and programs are up to date.
Ransomware is incredibly dangerous as it not only encrypts sensitive data, rendering it inaccessible, but it can also disrupt critical applications and systems, causing major outages and stoppages in operations. We can expect cybercriminals to continue to exploit common vulnerabilities in these types of opportunistic ransomware campaigns - and we strongly encourage federal agencies to patch vulne ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article