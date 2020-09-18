Experts Insight On Purdue Findings That Billions Of Devices Vulnerable To New ‘BLESA’ Bluetooth Security Flaw

It has been reported that, according to Purdue University researchers, billions of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices are using Bluetooth software stacks that are vulnerable to a new security flaw disclosed over the summer.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer , Synopsys
September 18, 2020
Security savvy individuals would not mind doing so, however, the majority would see this as a burden.
As with any piece of technology we use today, there is the potential that they could be employed incorrectly. We usually hear about instances of cloud storage not being correctly configured, resulting in a significant data leak. In this case, whereby communication technology enterprises are not deploying the necessary security procedures, is nothing new. Rather, it is a shortcut. These shortcuts t ....As with any piece of technology we use today, there is the potential that they could be employed incorrectly. We usually hear about instances of cloud storage not being correctly configured, resulting in a significant data leak. In this case, whereby communication technology enterprises are not deploying the necessary security procedures, is nothing new. Rather, it is a shortcut. These shortcuts tend to improve the usability of their technology or the product deploying their technology. In order to improve security, these organisations need to take additional steps which might prevent it from being user-friendly, or at least seen as user-friendly by customers. Consider the step of inputting a simple password every time you use your phone. For some, this is normal; for others, it is a burden and thus, they do not deploy such measures on their device. Now consider asking users to approve a Bluetooth connection with their headphones or with their car. Security savvy individuals would not mind doing so, however, the majority would see this as a burden. Therefore, these shortcuts are often used as a means of boosting usability and unfortunately, destroying security. This is ill-advised. Such shortcuts on phones, IoT devices and other technology should not be made possible by the technology itself. Moreover, users should demand more security and interaction points where they can approve actions, rather than allow them without supervision.
