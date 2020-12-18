× Linkedin Message

@Chris Clements, VP, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz:

Experts Insight On People’s Energy Data Breach.

"There must be a fundamental change in mindset regarding information security for all organizations...."

https://www.informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-insight-on-peoples-energy-data-breach

#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots