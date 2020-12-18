Experts Insight On People’s Energy Data Breach

Following news that People’s Energy has suffered a data breach affecting all 270,000 customers, Information security experts provide an insight below.
Chris Clements
December 18, 2020
There must be a fundamental change in mindset regarding information security for all organizations.
There must be a fundamental change in mindset regarding information security for all organizations. Risks from cyber-attack need to be taken with the same seriousness as risks from fire or flooding. The reality is that most security compromises are simple attacks of opportunity and every organization is a viable target for cyber criminals. The same way organizations invest in fire suppression and alarm systems they also must consider cyber security protection and monitoring as part of the cost of doing business. It’s critical that this start with adopting a culture of security from executive management to individual line of business contributors. Read Less
Criminals are known to contact data breach victims and pose as the breached company.
Your Lawyers has agreed to take legal action forward for victims of the People’s Energy data breach. Anyone affected in England or Wales may be eligible to claim compensation with us on a No Win, No Fee basis. We know from experience that, when personal information is exposed in a data breach, victims may be vulnerable to further cyberattacks and can fall victim to fraud and phishing scams. Criminals are known to contact data breach victims and pose as the breached company by using exposed information to dupe people into thinking that they are legitimate. This is something that customers will need to be vigilant about. Customers do not deserve to be exposed to such dangers, and we will ensure that the company is held to account for the exposure of a wealth of personal and sensitive information. The door is open for victims based in England and Wales to claim now. Read Less
