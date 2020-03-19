Experts Insight On NutriBullet.com Magecart Attack

Dot Your Expert Comments
Researchers have uncovered a Magecart Group 8 attack against blender vendor NutriBullet that installed credit card stealing malware on the company’s website. Security experts provide insight into this attack.

Lamar Bailey, Senior Director of Security Research,  Tripwire
March 19, 2020
Credit Card Skimmers are not just for gas pumps and ATMs. We see them on the internet pretty often since it has become harder to infiltrate a database to gain all of the credit card information. Using skimmers, attackers can intercept the card data before it is transferred and encrypted in the database and, since attackers are getting these numbers in real time, the vast majority of the cards are ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 19, 2020
Magecart attacks continue to inject themselves into payment portals on websites, and show no signs of slowing down. It is why it's important for organisations to embed a culture of security so that each team takes on the responsibility not just to embed security in design and deployment - but factor in continuous security assurance so that any unauthorised changes can be quickly detected and inves ....
Ameet Naik, Security Evangelist ,  PerimeterX
March 19, 2020
Magecart attacks are reaching fever pitch with multiple attackers using a variety of techniques to compromise websites and steal credit card numbers. This data is especially valuable on the dark web since it includes all the other information needed to use a stolen credit card online, such as CVV codes, phone numbers, email addresses and ZIP codes. This attack was persistent, with a strong footh ....
