Experts Insight On News: Virgin Media Data Breach Affects 900,000 People

As reported by BBC News, a Virgin Media database containing the personal details of 900,000 people was left unsecured and accessible online for 10 months, the company has admitted. The information was accessed “on at least one occasion” by an unknown user. The database, which was for marketing purposes, contained phone numbers, home and email addresses. It did not include passwords or financial details. The breach was not due to a hack or a criminal attack, but because the database had been “incorrectly configured” by a member of staff not following the correct procedures, Virgin Media said.