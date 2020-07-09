Experts Insight On New Dark Web Audit Reveals 15 Billion Stolen Logins

A new report has revealed the true extent of stolen account logins to be found circulating on the dark web amongst cybercriminals. The Digital Shadows Photon Research team has spent 18 months auditing criminal forums and marketplaces across the dark web and found that the number of stolen usernames and passwords in circulation has increased by 300% since 2018. There are now more than 15 billion of these stolen credentials, from 100,000 data breaches, available to cybercrime actors. Of this number, some 5 billion are said to be unique, with no repeated credential pairs. The “From Exposure to Takeover” report warns that there’s a “treasure trove of account details” available in cybercrime markets. The 15 billion stolen account logins include credentials, usernames and password pairs, for online banking, social media accounts, and music streaming services. To put it another way, that’s the equivalent of two sets of account logins for every man, woman, and child on the planet.