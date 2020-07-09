Experts Insight On New Dark Web Audit Reveals 15 Billion Stolen Logins

A new report has revealed the true extent of stolen account logins to be found circulating on the dark web amongst cybercriminals. The Digital Shadows Photon Research team has spent 18 months auditing criminal forums and marketplaces across the dark web and found that the number of stolen usernames and passwords in circulation has increased by 300% since 2018. There are now more than 15 billion of these stolen credentials, from 100,000 data breaches, available to cybercrime actors. Of this number, some 5 billion are said to be unique, with no repeated credential pairs. The “From Exposure to Takeover” report warns that there’s a “treasure trove of account details” available in cybercrime markets. The 15 billion stolen account logins include credentials, usernames and password pairs, for online banking, social media accounts, and music streaming services. To put it another way, that’s the equivalent of two sets of account logins for every man, woman, and child on the planet.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
July 09, 2020
The report demonstrates why it's important to never reuse passwords across multiple accounts. Given that most of us have dozens of online accounts, it's best to assume at least one has been compromised and the password leaked. Cybercriminals will use that same password and username or email combination to attempt logins on other accounts, an attack known as credential stuffing. Always use unique p ....The report demonstrates why it's important to never reuse passwords across multiple accounts. Given that most of us have dozens of online accounts, it's best to assume at least one has been compromised and the password leaked. Cybercriminals will use that same password and username or email combination to attempt logins on other accounts, an attack known as credential stuffing. Always use unique passwords for each account and use a password manager if you have trouble memorizing them all. Check Have I Been Pwned to see if your email was included in any known data breaches, and be sure to change passwords on those accounts. Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible to prevent unauthorized access even if the attacker has your password.
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, Pixel Privacy
July 09, 2020
Reports like this demonstrate how login details from one data breach can be used to access accounts on other sites and services. This puts added emphasis on my constant recommendation to never use a password on more than one account. Unique passwords help ensure that bad guys will not be able to access your checking account simply because they have your Hulu password. I also strongly suggest user ....Reports like this demonstrate how login details from one data breach can be used to access accounts on other sites and services. This puts added emphasis on my constant recommendation to never use a password on more than one account. Unique passwords help ensure that bad guys will not be able to access your checking account simply because they have your Hulu password. I also strongly suggest users implement two-factor authentication (2FA) for their accounts whenever it is available. The added requirement of an extra piece of information (such as codes sent via text or email or that are generated by a second app or security fob) or a biometric identification such as a fingerprint or facial identification. Both of these add an additional and important layer of protection for accounts.
