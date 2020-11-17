Experts Insight On Jupyter Trojan – Newly Discovered Malware Stealthily Steals Usernames And Passwords

The cybersecurity company Morphisec has discovered Jupyter infostealer on the network of an unnamed higher education establishment in the US. A newly uncovered trojan malware campaign is targeting businesses and higher education in what appears to be an effort to steal usernames, passwords and other private information as well as creating a persistent backdoor onto compromised systems. The trojan has the capability to target Chromium, Firefox, and Chrome browser data but also can open a backdoor on compromised systems, allowing attackers to execute PowerShell scripts and commands, as well as the ability to download and execute additional malware.

