Experts Insight On Israeli Firm Leaks Addresses Of Millions Of Americans & Europeans

It has been reported that Israeli marketing company Straffic has leaked personal sensitive data of millions of unsuspecting users mostly from the US and Europe. The leak took place due to a misconfigured Elasticsearch database. Unlike other data breaches involving search engine software Elasticsearch, where databases are accessible without a password due to misconfiguration, the database was protected in this case. However, the password to access the database was in a plaintext file exposed to the public on another domain. Originally, the database was identified by a security researcher “@0m3n” who gained access to 140 GB worth of records. This included 49 million unique e-mail addresses, names, gender, telephone numbers and addresses of Americans and Europeans.