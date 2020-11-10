Experts Insight On Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Info From Millions Of Guests

On Friday, research was published that a hotel reservation platform has been exposing highly sensitive data from millions of hotel guests worldwide, dating as far back as 2013 and including credit card details for 100,000s of people. Based in Madrid and Barcelona, Prestige Software sells a channel management platform called Cloud Hospitality to hotels that automates their availability on online booking websites like Expedia and Booking.com. The company was reportedly storing years of credit card data from hotel guests and travel agents without any protection in place, putting millions of people at risk of fraud and online attacks.

