Experts Insight On Honda Confirms Its Network Has Been Hit By Cyberattack

Honda has confirmed it has been hit with a cyber attack which has impacted some of its operations, including production systems outside of Japan. “Honda can confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network,” a spokesperson said. “We can also confirm that there is no information breach at this point in time”. The company added: “Work is being undertaken to minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities. At this point, we see minimal business impact”. The company said it had experienced difficulties accessing servers, email and internal systems and that there was also an impact on production systems outside of Japan. It said its “internal server” was attacked externally and a “virus” had spread – but that it would not disclose any further details for security reasons.