Experts Insight On Honda Confirms Its Network Has Been Hit By Cyberattack

Honda has confirmed it has been hit with a cyber attack which has impacted some of its operations, including production systems outside of Japan. “Honda can confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network,” a spokesperson said. “We can also confirm that there is no information breach at this point in time”. The company added: “Work is being undertaken to minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities. At this point, we see minimal business impact”. The company said it had experienced difficulties accessing servers, email and internal systems and that there was also an impact on production systems outside of Japan. It said its “internal server” was attacked externally and a “virus” had spread – but that it would not disclose any further details for security reasons.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Josh Smith, Security Analyst, Nuspire
June 10, 2020
A sample of SNAKE was uploaded to VirusTotal from Japan that attempts to connect to mds[.]honda[.]com.
EKANS (SNAKE) Ransomware was identified around the end of 2019 and while the ransomware itself wasn't very sophisticated, what made it interesting was that it had additional functionality programmed into it to forcibly stop processes, especially items involving Industrial Control Systems (ICS) operations. A sample of SNAKE was uploaded to VirusTotal from Japan that attempts to connect to mds[.]honda[.]com. This would appear to be an internal domain for Honda. Furthermore, if a DNS request to the internal domain doesn't resolve, the sample wouldn't execute. This is similar to the attack on Fresenius who fell victim to SNAKE, where a DNS query to ads[.]fresenius[.]com resolved to a private IP.
Chloé Messdaghi, VP of Strategy , Point3 Security
June 10, 2020
organizations are turning to gamified training platforms to help keep security teams engaged and equipped
We've all seen global corporations put strong security stacks in place and even so, fall victim to ransomware, and a major take-away is: train and invest in your security team. It's more important than ever to prevent security team burnout, which can easily happen given talent shortages, skills gaps and the unique pressures the current pandemic is presenting. That's why many organizations are turning to gamified training platforms to help keep security teams engaged and equipped. The alternative consequences, to the organization and to CISO, make this a smart investment.
Chris Clements, VP, Cerberus Sentinel
June 10, 2020
The malware exits immediately if associations with Honda are not detected.
A well-known information security best practice is isolating any internet accessible servers into a DMZ network that has extremely limited access to any other networks in an organization to prevent widespread damage in the event a single system is compromised. Honda's statement that an internal server was externally attacked could mean that they did not take this step to prevent an attacker propagating to other areas of the organization. Unfortunately, many applications that organizations rely on are often not architected to support this level of segmentation, so it's possible that Honda had few other options in exposing their internal network to the internet. This attack appears to be a ransomware attack associated with the SNAKE cybercrime group as samples of malware the check for an internal system name and public IP addresses related to Honda have surfaced publicly on the internet. The malware exits immediately if associations with Honda are not detected. This strongly implies that this was a targeted attack rather than a case of cybercriminals spraying out ransomware indiscriminately. More concerning is that the SNAKE ransomware team has historically attempted to exfiltrate sensitive information before encrypting their victim's computers. This combined with the targeted nature of the malware's "pre-checks" indicates that the attackers likely had access to Honda's internal systems for some time before launching the ransomware's encryption functions. Without confirmation from the SNAKE group or Honda, it is impossible to say how long the attackers were present or what sensitive data they may have been able to steal.
Patrick Hamilton, Security Evangelist , Lucy Security
June 10, 2020
The ransom note is written in nearly perfect English, rare form for threat actors.
Japanese companies are renowned for tight control and shipshape order. Creators of the new Snake ransomware may have one-upped Honda. The ransom note is written in nearly perfect English, rare form for threat actors. The threat uses sophisticated marketing psychology—almost like reading a friendly message from Amazon. How did venomous malware infiltrate such a tightly controlled organization? Probably email—the path of least resistance anywhere. It seems like a stroll through the park and instantly turns into a treacherous swamp.
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate, Comparitech
June 10, 2020
Attackers might have tricked a Honda employee into clicking a link that downloaded a ransomware-infected file, for example.
Based on the limited information Honda has released about the attack, this looks like the result of ransomware. Given that many operations are shut down, but no data was stolen, ransomware is the most obvious culprit. Attackers might have tricked a Honda employee into clicking a link that downloaded a ransomware-infected file, for example. If Honda has proper backup systems in place, it should be able to mitigate the effect of the attack and resume operations with minimal downtime. Honda is a huge company, though, so any downtime incurs large losses even if the company chooses not to pay the ransom.
