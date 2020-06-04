Experts Insight On Hackers Steal Data From US Nuclear Missile Contractor

Following the news that cyber criminals have stolen sensitive data from and encrypted the devices of a company which supports the US Minuteman III nuclear deterrent, cybersecurity experts provide an insight below.
Matt Lock, Technical Director , Varonis
June 04, 2020
Cybercrime has matured. Executives and boards must understand that cybercrime is no longer relegated to the realm of amateurs hoping to strike it rich with an untargeted ransomware attack. Organized cybercriminals are big-game hunting, and they are gunning for companies to take down. Companies are reaching a turning point where they understand that it’s inevitable they will succumb to a cyberat ....Cybercrime has matured. Executives and boards must understand that cybercrime is no longer relegated to the realm of amateurs hoping to strike it rich with an untargeted ransomware attack. Organized cybercriminals are big-game hunting, and they are gunning for companies to take down. Companies are reaching a turning point where they understand that it’s inevitable they will succumb to a cyberattack. It’s one reason why the principle of zero trust is gaining ground: You can’t trust users because any user could be compromised at any time. Sure, it’s important to train users about phishing, perform backups and patch systems. But what’s really scary is the idea that criminal groups will steal important data before they encrypt it and hold it for ransom. Talk about adding insult to injury: a company could pay the ransom, only to have their files leaked.
