Experts Insight On Hacker Accessed T-Mobile Employee Email Accounts And User Data

T-Mobile recently announced a security breach affecting its employees and customers. According to the company’s data breach notification published on the company’s website, the breach occurred due to an attack” against its email vendor. The hacker(s) were able to access some T-Mobile employee email accounts, which contained T-Mobile account information belonging to various customers and employees, such as:
- Names
- Addresses
- Phone numbers
- Account numbers
- Rate plans and features
- Billing information
