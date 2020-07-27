Experts Insight On FinTech Unicorn Dave Data Breach

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Dr. Vinay Sridhara, CTO, Balbix
July 28, 2020
The latest hack by ShinyHunters reflects the serious challenges posed by network visibility and user access. Despite the fact that digital banking app Dave no longer worked with Waydev, compromised OAuth tokens used by Waydev exposed the information of 7.5 million Dave users, including their real names, phone numbers, emails, birth dates and home addresses as well as encrypted Social Security numb ....The latest hack by ShinyHunters reflects the serious challenges posed by network visibility and user access. Despite the fact that digital banking app Dave no longer worked with Waydev, compromised OAuth tokens used by Waydev exposed the information of 7.5 million Dave users, including their real names, phone numbers, emails, birth dates and home addresses as well as encrypted Social Security numbers. Dave is far from alone in struggling to manage vulnerabilities across a rapidly growing digital infrastructure. According to a recent report, nearly half (46%) of organizations find it hard to tell which vulnerabilities are real threats versus ones that will never be exploited. This leaves security teams flying blind when it comes to prioritizing risk and leaves organizations vulnerable to unexpected attacks, such as those exploiting a breach at a former third party partner with access to sensitive data. To manage risk across their networks as well as a growing array of partners, the enterprise needs to tools that can monitor and prioritize vulnerabilities across the entire threat ecosystem, particularly areas with low visibility like user management.
Tim Chiu, Vice President of Marketing, K2 Cyber Security
July 28, 2020
Organizations need to do a few things to better protect themselves against SQL vulnerabilities.
There are two important things to keep in mind here. First, the security of your 3rd party partners is just as important as your own security. We see this over and over again in high profile breaches, including last year’s FBI, Facebook,and Quest Diagnostics breaches. Second, SQL Injection is a threat that’s been around since the inception of the OWASP Top 10 list -- so it should be troubling ....There are two important things to keep in mind here. First, the security of your 3rd party partners is just as important as your own security. We see this over and over again in high profile breaches, including last year’s FBI, Facebook,and Quest Diagnostics breaches. Second, SQL Injection is a threat that’s been around since the inception of the OWASP Top 10 list -- so it should be troubling that an estimated 25% of breaches last year started with an SQL Injection attack. Organizations need to do a few things to better protect themselves against SQL vulnerabilities – a) implement better coding practices to prevent SQL Injection, b) do better testing for SQL Injection vulnerabilities before code makes it to production, and c) have protection against SQL Injection attacks during runtime.
Tarik Saleh, Senior Security Engineer and Malware Researcher, DomainTools
July 27, 2020
It is essential for companies to design their environment with least privilege in mind.
This breach demonstrates the importance of vetting third parties and implementing security best practices across the entire supply chain. This is not the first time nor will it be the last that cybercriminals circumvent an organisation’s security measures by individuating the weakest link and exploiting it as an entry point. It is essential for companies to design their environment with least pr ....This breach demonstrates the importance of vetting third parties and implementing security best practices across the entire supply chain. This is not the first time nor will it be the last that cybercriminals circumvent an organisation’s security measures by individuating the weakest link and exploiting it as an entry point. It is essential for companies to design their environment with least privilege in mind and to review the access permissions they grant on a regular basis. Dave users whose details might be included in the database of stolen credentials should be cautious of any email they receive, no matter how legitimate the message might look. The wealth of personal information included in the database means that attacks could be designed to be extremely convincing, which is why users are encouraged to type URLS in their browser rather than following a link.
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
July 27, 2020
Dave claims that the breach occurred through a third party.
The data breach at Dave is probably among the last thing people who are already struggling financially need to hear. It's good to hear that Dave hashed passwords with Bcrypt, and they are confident no financial information was stolen, but the fact that names, emails, birth dates, home address, and phone numbers were exposed does make this a significant breach as it gives criminals enough informati ....The data breach at Dave is probably among the last thing people who are already struggling financially need to hear. It's good to hear that Dave hashed passwords with Bcrypt, and they are confident no financial information was stolen, but the fact that names, emails, birth dates, home address, and phone numbers were exposed does make this a significant breach as it gives criminals enough information to steal identities, take out loans on the victims behalf, or use the information to authenticate themselves to other services. Dave claims that the breach occurred through a third party. While this may be true, the fact remains that whenever an organisation outsources any part of its operation to a third party, be it physically or in the cloud, they are still responsible for the security of the data and need to put in place comprehensive security controls with the third party as well as gain assurance those controls are working correctly.
