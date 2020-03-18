Experts Insight On Financial Companies Leak 425GB In Company, Client Data Through Open Database

It has been reported that an open database is the source of a data leak leading to the exposure of 425GB in sensitive documents belonging to financial companies. Security researchers found over 500,000 “highly sensitive” documents, including private legal and financial files, that originated from  Advantage and Argus. In total, 425GB was contained in the database at the time of discovery — and files were still actively being uploaded to the bucket as the team conducted their investigation. Entries related to the companies’ businesses, including credit reports, bank statements, contracts, legal documents, driver license copies, purchase orders and receipts, tax returns, Social Security information, and transaction reports.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James Carder, Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President,  LogRhythm Labs
March 18, 2020
In 2020, businesses are increasingly moving information to the cloud for cost efficiency.
This is another unfortunate instance of an AWS bucket left open without any security protocols, leaving extremely sensitive legal and financial documents unprotected online — accessible to anyone worldwide. In 2020, businesses are increasingly moving information to the cloud for cost efficiency, increased flexibility, and improved accessibility; however, it is important to understand the gravity ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
March 18, 2020
And while cloud infrastructure can be comparatively secure - it does come with different risks.
Cloud databases have made it increasingly cost-effective and convenient to store, process, and share, large amounts of data quickly and efficiently. And while cloud infrastructure can be comparatively secure - it does come with different risks. As this incident shows, it is another case of a database which should have been private, left exposed to the open internet. By doing so, the impact of su ....
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
March 18, 2020
It is important to remember that any noncompliance could lead to high monetary fines.
This is not the first time we have seen the improper use of a cloud service result in a disaster. It becomes a disaster when third parties are able to access documents containing financial data, particularly when such parties do not require any special hacking expertise to do so. It is a well-known fact that Cloud storage solutions are convenient and also cost-effective. However, we must not forge ....
