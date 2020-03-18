Experts Insight On Financial Companies Leak 425GB In Company, Client Data Through Open Database

It has been reported that an open database is the source of a data leak leading to the exposure of 425GB in sensitive documents belonging to financial companies. Security researchers found over 500,000 “highly sensitive” documents, including private legal and financial files, that originated from Advantage and Argus. In total, 425GB was contained in the database at the time of discovery — and files were still actively being uploaded to the bucket as the team conducted their investigation. Entries related to the companies’ businesses, including credit reports, bank statements, contracts, legal documents, driver license copies, purchase orders and receipts, tax returns, Social Security information, and transaction reports.