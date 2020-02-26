Experts Insight On Decathlon Suffers Major Breach Impacting Over 120 Million Customers

French sports giant Decathlon has leaked over 123 million records via an improperly secured ElasticSearch server, according to security researchers Noam Rotem and Ran Locar at VPNmentor. The two spotted the database on February 12 and notified the company four days later. (They say they typically need “days of investigation before we understand what’s at stake or who’s leaking”). Decathlon has 44 stores around the UK, and is present in 46 countries. It employs over 90,000 globally and turns over €11 billion+ in revenues annually. It pulled down the server shortly after being notified.