Experts Insight On Coronavirus Scammers Taken Offline In Major Phishing Crackdown

UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has taken down more than 2,000 online coronavirus scams last month. The NCSC has created a new national reporting service where members of the public can alert the authorities to potentially suspicious emails. If the content contains suspicious links or addresses, then the NCSC says it will be taken down. The data will also be analyzed to try to identify patterns that will allow for a quick takedown of new scam websites.

