Experts Insight On Coronavirus Scammers Taken Offline In Major Phishing Crackdown

UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has taken down more than 2,000 online coronavirus scams last month. The NCSC has created a new national reporting service where members of the public can alert the authorities to potentially suspicious emails. If the content contains suspicious links or addresses, then the NCSC says it will be taken down. The data will also be analyzed to try to identify patterns that will allow for a quick takedown of new scam websites.

Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity,  Digital Guardian
April 21, 2020
I do think the method by which they're carrying out these attacks is that they're leveraging this opportunity.
We are definitely seeing a huge rise with phishing attacks in a COVID-19 theme being the primary aggressor," he said. "I wouldn't necessarily say the total number of cyberattacks has gone up. I do think the method by which they're carrying out these attacks is that they're leveraging this opportunity. Because these highly lucrative attacks are succeeding, they will continue to attract more groups ....
Sam Humphries, Security Strategist ,  Exabeam
April 21, 2020
This is an approach many organisations can learn from.
Attackers using newsworthy events to lure users into clicking malicious links is nothing new, however, in this current climate stress and distractions are putting users at an increased risk of accidentally dropping their guard. Using statistical modelling to identify patterns and protect people from this risk clearly demonstrates the benefit of machine learning in promptly detecting and blocking a ....
